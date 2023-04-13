Hunting for multibaggers? Here are the top microcap stocks that PMS love to hold

Stocks with smaller market capitalization witnessed a roller coaster ride over the last one year in comparison to the larger ones. For instance, the index that represents the microcap space - Nifty Microcap 250 index fell by more than two percent past year while the Nifty 50 index gained by 1 percent. Microcap stocks are quite risky, but also have the potential to deliver high returns. Fund managers apply various parameter to choose microcap stocks that have the potential to outperform over the long term. Here are the most popular microcap stocks among the Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers. Data is as on March 31, 2023. Most of them are likely to be multibaggers in future. Stocks with market capitalization less than Rs 2,000 crore are considered microcaps. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar.
Mayur Uniquoters
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,846 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio and Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy
Hil
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,810 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy and Abakkus - Emerging Opportunities
Fairchem Organics
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,190 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Tamohara – TRUFFLE and Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage
Gati
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,310 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 8
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Centrum PMS - Good to Great and Composite India - Emerging Star Fund
Camlin Fine Sciences
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 2,001 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Centrum PMS – Micro and ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio
Carysil
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,455 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Achintya - India Growth Opportunities Fund and SMC Global - Growth
Mirza International
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 484 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Negen Capital - Special Situations & Technology Fund and Shade - Value Fund
CARE Ratings
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,908 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Asit C Mehta - Ace Multicap and JM Financial - India Resurgent Portfolio Series III
Amrutanjan Health Care
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,681 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Ambit Investment Advisors - Emerging Giants and Marcellus - Little Champs
Styrenix Performance Materials
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,256 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage and MRG Capital - Wealth Enhancer
VST Tillers Tractors
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,964 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: PGIM India - Core Equity Portfolio- and Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy
MPS
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,827 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value and BADJATE STOCK & SHARES - AGGRESSIVE
RPG Life Sciences
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,151 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: InCred Capital - Healthcare PMS and Bonanza - Value
Repco Home Finance
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,124 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio and Nippon - Indian Economic Transformation - ETP
Heranba Industries
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,118 crore
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: SMC Global – Growth and Reliance - EBOP