Hunting for multibaggers? Here are the top microcap stocks that PMS love to hold

Stocks with smaller market capitalization witnessed a roller coaster ride over the last one year in comparison to the larger ones. For instance, the index that represents the microcap space - Nifty Microcap 250 index fell by more than two percent past year while the Nifty 50 index gained by 1 percent. Microcap stocks are quite risky, but also have the potential to deliver high returns. Fund managers apply various parameter to choose microcap stocks that have the potential to outperform over the long term. Here are the most popular microcap stocks among the Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers. Data is as on March 31, 2023. Most of them are likely to be multibaggers in future. Stocks with market capitalization less than Rs 2,000 crore are considered microcaps. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar.

Mayur Uniquoters

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,846 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio and Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy

Hil

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,810 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy and Abakkus - Emerging Opportunities

Fairchem Organics

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,190 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Tamohara – TRUFFLE and Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage

Gati

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,310 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 8

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Centrum PMS - Good to Great and Composite India - Emerging Star Fund

Camlin Fine Sciences

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 2,001 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Centrum PMS – Micro and ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio

Carysil

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,455 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Achintya - India Growth Opportunities Fund and SMC Global - Growth

Mirza International

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 484 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Negen Capital - Special Situations & Technology Fund and Shade - Value Fund

CARE Ratings

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,908 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Asit C Mehta - Ace Multicap and JM Financial - India Resurgent Portfolio Series III

Amrutanjan Health Care

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,681 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Ambit Investment Advisors - Emerging Giants and Marcellus - Little Champs

Styrenix Performance Materials

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,256 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage and MRG Capital - Wealth Enhancer

VST Tillers Tractors

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,964 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: PGIM India - Core Equity Portfolio- and Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy

MPS

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,827 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value and BADJATE STOCK & SHARES - AGGRESSIVE

RPG Life Sciences

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,151 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: InCred Capital - Healthcare PMS and Bonanza - Value

Repco Home Finance

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,124 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio and Nippon - Indian Economic Transformation - ETP

Heranba Industries

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,118 crore

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5

Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: SMC Global – Growth and Reliance - EBOP

