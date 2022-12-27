Just 13% large-cap funds beat benchmarks. A look at stocks the winners love to hold

YTD return of the scheme: 8.6%
YTD return of the benchmark (S&P BSE 100 – TRI): 4%
Fund manager: Sailesh Raj Bhan
AUM: Rs 12,922 crore
Allocation to top-10 holdings: 55%
Break-up of large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash in the portfolio: 85:9:5:1
Sample of mid and smallcap stocks in the portfolio: 3M India, ABB India, Ashok Leyland, Chalet Hotels and EIH
YTD return of the scheme: 8.5%
YTD return of the benchmark (Nifty 100 TRI): 2.8%
Fund manager: Rahul Baijal
AUM: Rs 23,453 crore
Allocation to top-10 holdings: 56%
Break-up of large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash in the portfolio: 87:7:0:6
Sample of mid and smallcap stocks in the portfolio: ABB India, Aurobindo Pharma, Container Corporation Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Lupin
YTD return of the scheme: 5%
YTD return of the benchmark (Nifty 100 TRI): 2.8%
Fund manager: Vaibhav Dusad
AUM: Rs 35,929 crore
Allocation to top-10 holdings: 58%
Break-up of large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash in the portfolio: 83:8:1:8
Sample of mid and smallcap stocks in the portfolio: Alkem Laboratories, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Cummins India and Gujarat Pipavav Port
YTD return of the scheme: 2.83%
YTD return of the benchmark (Nifty 100 TRI): 2.8%
Fund manager: Sumit Bhatnagar
AUM: Rs 103 crore
Allocation to top-10 holdings: 59%
Break-up of large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash in the portfolio: 87:7:2:4
Sample of mid and smallcap stocks in the portfolio: Bata India, Container Corporation Of India, IDBI Bank and Birla Corporation