Slideshow | Market sheds nearly 2% in holiday shortened week; IT, telecom hit hard

BSE Mid-cap Index shed 2.6 percent. Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Vodafone Idea, Endurance Technologies, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Union Bank of India were among major losers, while gainers included Oberoi Realty, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Hindustan Aeronautics, Aditya Birla Capital, NHPC and Bharat Electronics. The BSE Large-cap Index declined 1.3 percent dragged by the Pidilite Industries, Hindalco Industries, Interglobe Aviation, Tata Motors - DVR and Tata Motors. However, Adani Green Energy, One 97 Communications, Ambuja Cements and Adani Transmission rose 5-23 percent.

The BSE Small-cap index fell 0.8 percent with Reliance Capital, Tejas Networks, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Religare Enterprises, L&T Technology Services, KBC Global and Persistent Systems fell 8-14 percent. On the other hand, Shiva Cement, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Gujarat Ambuja Exports and Siyaram Silk Mills each rose over 20 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 6,334.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 1,794.36 crore. In the month of April so far FIIs sold equities worth Rs 10,762.38 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 5,772.11 crore.

Among the sectors, BSE Information Technology and Telecom indices shed 3 percent each and Metal and Capital Goods indices fell 2 percent each. However, BSE Power index surged 5.2 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation in the last week. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and ITC added most of their market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

In the last week, the Indian rupee slipped against the US dollar. The INR ended 28 paise lower at 76.18 per dollar on April 13 against its April 8 closing of 75.90. Rakesh Patil

In the holiday-shortened week, the Indian equity benchmark indices lost nearly 2 percent amid weak global markets. However, sustained high inflation, rising bond yields, and no outcome of Russia-Ukraine peace talks with new sanctions on Russia added to the investors' worries.For the week, BSE Sensex shed 1,108.25 points (1.86 percent) to close at 58,338.93, while the Nifty50 fell 308.65 points (1.73 percent) to end at 17,475.7 levels.