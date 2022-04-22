In Pics | PM Narendra Modi holds joint press meet with British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi

Moneycontrol News

PM Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson held a joint press meet in Delhi on April 22 after talks at Hyderabad House. Both leaders witnessed the exchange of agreements between India and United Kingdom during the meet. (Image: Twitter @ANI)As per Ministry of External Affairs both sides reviewed the implementation of Roadmap 2030 adopted during the 2021 Virtual Summit, focused on economy, defence, climate, energy, people-to-people ties and more during talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi on April 22. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)While addressing the joint press meet, PM Modi said, "We expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission...We stressed on a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region." (Image: AFP)“We have had wonderful talks today and have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times,” UK PM Johnson said. “Shared interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open and rule-based. Agree to combat threats on air, space and maritime. Taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. This visit has deepened our relationship,” he added. (Image: AFP)“Discussion held on global developments. We insisted on dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem,” PM Modi said after the India-UK bilateral talks. (Image: AFP)