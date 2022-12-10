In Pics | Goa’s Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated on December 11, here’s the first look

Jocelyn Fernandes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 11 inaugurate the state's second international airport at Mopa in North Goa and the facility airport will begin operations on January 5, 2023. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)The New Goa International, or the Mopa airport, has been built at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore on 2,312 acres by GMR Group’s special purpose vehicle Goa International Airport (GGIAL). (Image Source: Moneycontrol)With scenic beaches, breathtaking forts, glamorous casinos and nightclubs, Goa is without a doubt one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. The Mopa airport, the second in the state, is expected to service tourist traffic to the generally more popular North Goa. The state already has an airport in Dabolim in the south. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)At present, 70 flights land daily at the Dabolim airport. Once the Mopa facility is operational, the number of flights landing in the state is expected to jump up to 150. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)According to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the Mopa airport would be able to handle up to 44 lakh passengers per annum in the first phase and one crore when it is completed. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)The existing Dabolim airport has the capacity to handle 85 lakh passengers in a year, but it does not have the facility for cargo transportation, which is available at the new airport, CM Sawant had said on December 5, adding both airports will co-exist. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)On December 8, IndiGo announced 12 daily and a total of 168 weekly new flights to and from the Mopa airport, effective from January 5. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)Budget carrier Go First on December 9 also announced 42 non-stop weekly flights to and from the airport, effective January 5. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)The new airport is expected to push up property prices. Industry watchers said that real estate prices in north Goa and nearby regions are set to appreciate 27-30 percent annually. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)