In Pics: All the new schemes announced by FM Sitharaman in Union Budget 2023

500 new ‘waste to wealth’ plants will be established under the GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) scheme at a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore for promoting a circular economy. Five percent compressed biogas mandate will be introduced for all organizations marketing natural and biogas. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will be launched. It will offer a deposit facility of up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenure of 2 years (up to March 2025) at a fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with a partial withdrawal option. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)The programme will be notified under the Environment (Protection) Act to incentivise and mobilise additional resources for environmentally sustainable and responsive actions. (Representative Image)An integrated online training platform will be launched to provide continuous learning opportunities for lakhs of government employees to upgrade their skills and facilitate a people-centric approach. (Representative Image)A research and development grant will be provided to the Lab Grown Diamonds (LGD) sector to encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machines and to reduce import dependency. (Representative Image)A revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs will take effect from 1st April 2023 through the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus. This scheme would enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore and also reduce the cost of the credit by about 1 per cent. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)The Amrit Dharohar scheme will be implemented over the next three years to encourage optimal use of wetlands, enhance bio-diversity, carbon stock, eco-tourism opportunities and income generation for local communities. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM-PRANAM) will be launched to incentivise states and union territories to promote alternative fertilisers and the balanced use of chemical fertilisers. (Representative Image)A new sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with a targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore will be launched to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro and small enterprises, to improve value chain efficiencies, and expand the market. (Representative Image)Direct Benefit Transfer under a pan-India National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme will be rolled out to provide stipend support to 47 lakh youth in three years. (Representative Image)