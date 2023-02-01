Budget 2023: Top pointers from Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech

1/8

Moneycontrol News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal' on February 1. The FM said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100. This is the last full budget of the second term of the Modi government ahead of the general elections in 2024. In her speech, Sitharaman said the government’s focus is on wide-ranging reforms and some policies implemented through ‘Sabka Prayas’. Here are the top pointers from FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech.Sitharaman outlined the seven priorities of Budget 2023: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and finance sector. The finance minister called them 'Saptrishi'.EPFO numbers have doubled to Rs 27 crore.The G20 presidency gives us the unique opportunity to strengthen India’s rile in the world economic order. (Representative image)India’s economy increased in size from 7400 crore digital payments to 126 lakh crore rupees through UPI.The budget envisages India becoming a global hub for Sri Ann or Millets. India is already the largest producer and second largest exporter of millets and the continued focus on domestic production, consumption and export potential will not just earn us greenbacks but also add to India’s soft power.For the economic empowerment of women, the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 81 lakh SHG. (Representative Image)During the pandemic, the government ensured no one goes to bed hungry, with a scheme to supply free food grain to 80 crore people for 28 months. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)