Budget 2023 | Finance Minister will present paperless budget on February 1; all you need to know about the Union Budget App

Priyanka Roshan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a "paperless" budget for the third consecutive year, on February 1. The government opted to present budget digitally since 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also to encourage eco-friendly options.The app, launched in 2021, is developed by the government’s National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). The application was launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents. (File Image: PIB)The entire budget document will be released on the mobile application named "Union Budget Mobile App" for the public. The Budget application have additional sections like budget highlights, annual financial statements, budget speech, budget at a glance, and more. (Representative Image)The application is free to download on Google Play and Apple App Store. The Budget app will get updated after the Finance Minister completes her presentation. The users will be able to download the links.This year's Budget will be the last full budget of PM Modi’s government before the next parliamentary elections, slated for April-May 2024.