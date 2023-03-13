Karnataka Assembly Elections: PM Modi holds roadshow in Karnataka, inaugurates projects worth Rs 16,000 crore

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited poll-bound Karnataka on March 12. PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of key development projects in Mandya, Karnataka. The projects include the dedication of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation and laying the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway. (Source: PIB)The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118-km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. It will act as a catalyst for socioeconomic development in the region. (Source: PIB)On his sixth visit this year to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May, he also asserted that the "double engine" government is a necessity for the fast-paced development of the state, and added that the projects inaugurated or for which foundations were laid today is an effort in that direction. (Source: PIB)The BJP government has made all efforts to serve the poor and to alleviate their sufferings. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, actor-turned-politician and Mandya Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who recently announced support to BJP, were among those present at the event. (Source: PIB)The Prime Minister dedicated IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore, the institute currently offers 4-year B.Tech. programmes, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS programmes, and M.Tech. and PhD programmes. (Source: PIB)He also dedicated to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1507-metre-long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore. (Source: PIB)PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crore. These efforts will enhance the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe, and functional public spaces, and transform the town into a futuristic urban centre. (Source: PIB)Earlier in the day, Modi threw flower petals back at the cheering crowd at several places as he was given a rousing welcome during a massive road show in the district headquarters city of Mandya. (Source: PIB)Modi enthusiastically waved at a large number of cheering crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route, as the ruling BJP appeared focused on winning a good number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak. Assembly elections are due in May in Karnataka. (Source: PIB)The Prime Minister picked up the shower petals which got piled up on the bonnet of his car and was seen hurling them back at the crowd. (Source: PIB)He also got down from his car and greeted folk artistes who staged a performance to welcome him. (Source: PIB)