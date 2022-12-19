 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: With win, Lionel Messi moves out of Diego Maradona’s shadow

Soumitra Bose
Dec 19, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Given Messi’s physical and mental agility, he will remain manager Lionel Scaloni’s automatic choice for Team Argentina. But four years to the next World Cup in the Americas is a long time

Argentina won the World Cup after a gap of 36 years, and for Messi it was the ultimate reward after four World Cups that ended in heart-breaks. (Image: FIFA)

Argentina fans can now say they have a new football ‘God.’ It was poetic justice for Lionel Messi at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium on December 18 night. The Argentine genius finally exorcised the ghost of Diego Maradona, and pushed his case to be considered football greatest player of all time.

Qatar 2022 was supposed to be Messi’s World Cup, and it ended that way as the left-footed genius led the South Americans in style to score two goals in an electrifying final where France came back from the dead to force a shootout — but could not deny Argentina a third World Cup.

For a man whose football career has largely shone in the club colours of Barcelona, the Qatar FIFA World Cup was Messi’s last chance to win something special, wearing blue and white stripes of Argentina. The 35-year-old quite clearly saved his best for the last, and usher in a new generation of Argentine footballers who displayed tradition Latin American flair that somewhat left the sturdy and no-nonsense European approach in its wake.

Argentina won the World Cup after a gap of 36 years, and for Messi, playing his record 26th World Cup game, it was the ultimate reward after four World Cups that ended in heart-breaks. More importantly, the average age of the Argentine team is 27.9 years, just perfect for a world-class to peak.

For the global sports fandom, 2022 will not be ending on an austere note, after all. Messi had announced that Qatar would be his last World Cup. The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or had joined Roger Federer and Serena Williams in a list of superstars to retire this year. While a dodgy knee cut short King Federer’s career, Serena, at 41, “evolved away from tennis” after staying competitive in the fast-changing women’s tennis circuit.

But the joy of winning is like tonic, and Messi’s decision to “experience a few more matches as world champion,” shortly after winning football’s biggest prize does not come as a surprise. Why should Messi retire when he is perfectly capable of playing play 120 minutes of up-and-down football with the same energy as 21-year-old teammate Enzo Fernandez, the World Cup’s best young player? As a differentiator, Messi’s tops his lung power with moments of genius like no other.