Wind’s future is looking more turbulent than ever

David Fickling
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

The world’s demand for clean energy is very strong, but the supply side is a mess that has yet to be untangled

The challenges to wind power look as substantial as they have for a long time.

In the wind power industry, it is the best of times, and the worst of times. Across major economies, accelerated energy transition plans are turbocharging the technology. In the US, wind generation will roughly double to duke it out with gas as America’s top generation source by 2030, the Energy Information Administration wrote last month. The Biden administration wants to see 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by that date. Europe wants to have more than twice that level in the North Sea by then, too, while China may install three times the amount.

Pushed by climate change and the sharper energy security concerns following the invasion of Ukraine, the sector has been propelled “into an extraordinary new phase of ever faster growth,” the Global Wind Energy Council, or GWEC, a trade body, wrote in its annual review of the industry March 27.

At the same time, the challenges to wind power look as substantial as they have for a long time. New wind installations in the US tumbled 56 percent last year after a tax credit expired, according to S&P Global. The UK’s major energy plan announced last week contained no firm plans to loosen planning restrictions that have choked development to the point where just two turbines were installed in England in 2022.

Danish offshore wind giant Ørsted AS backed out of a major offshore wind auction in Taiwan last year after concluding that the structure and regulation around the process meant it wouldn’t be investable. Inflation and rising finance costs meant the UK’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind project, one of the world’s biggest, may not go ahead without government support, it said in March.