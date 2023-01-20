HomeNewsOpinion

Why it’s time to think about a PLI version 2.0

R Srinivasan   •

With scale in assembly in sight in consumer electronics, it’s time to look at the ecosystem

In the consumer electronics industry the PLI scheme has been going gangbusters. (Source: REUTERS/Representative image)
The headlines suggest that the government’s Production-Linked Incentive scheme, the flagship scheme to promote both ‘Make in India’ and “Aatmanirbharta” (self-reliance) in specified sectors, is a huge hit. In the consumer electronics industry at least, the scheme has been going gangbusters. Korean phone maker Samsung opened its biggest manufacturing facility outside Korea in the NCR a couple of years ago, and has just pipped Chinese phone maker Xiaomi as India’s biggest seller – and exporter – of ‘Made in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers