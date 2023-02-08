 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why is an infringement of intellectual property acceptable but not royalty payments?

Vijay Kumar Gaba
Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

To develop a strong innovation ecosystem in the country, it is important that a concerted effort is made to develop respect for the IPRs of others amongst citizens and develop consciousness amongst entrepreneurs to protect and develop their IPRs

The disdain shown by a large majority of the population to intellectual property rights discourages innovation at the domestic level, motivates the innovators to immigrate to foreign shores and register their innovations there. (Representative image)

The total apathy of common Indians towards the intellectual property rights (IPR) of the originators is appalling. The use of pirated software, photocopied books, spurious books sold on traffic signals and footpaths, unauthorised copies of branded clothes and so on is unapologetically common. Propriety and ethics are not taught in schools. It is common to see parents encouraging their wards to buy the “cheaper” alternative regardless of its legality and authenticity. Many cities have infamous “markets” for pirated software and duplicate merchandise.
The disdain shown by a large majority of the population could easily be listed as one of the major inhibitors of faster growth in India. It discourages innovation at the domestic level, motivates the innovators to immigrate to foreign shores and register their innovations there, and adversely impacts the transfer of critical technology by the foreign innovators to their Indian collaborators and entities.

Driving out from Delhi NCR region to nearby Uttar Pradesh and Haryana towns, one comes across “Bhatura King”, a fast-food joint chain. The name and logo used by this chain are cannily similar to that of the global chain of quick service restaurants, “Burger King”. On a 25 km stretch from Hapur to Garh Mukteshwar, there are at least 50 Shiva Dhabas, each claiming to be the “original”. There are over 50 Gulshan Dhabas, each claiming to be “original” between Mathura and Palwal. Panchhi Petha is a world-famous brand of Agra. In Agra city itself, there are over 500 shops claiming to be the original Panchhi Petha store. Similar is the story with Bikaner Sweets and Aggarwal Sweets.

Hullabaloo Over Royalty Payment

Given this background, the reaction of investors to the news of Unilever Plc hiking royalty to be charged from its Indian subsidiary Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is understandable.