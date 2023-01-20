The jury is still out on whether HUL's royalty payment is kosher or not?

The main grouse of investors with royalty is that it eats into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited reported a broadly in line with street results for the third quarter of FY23, with its consolidated net profit rising by 7% to Rs 2,481 crore. What the street couldn’t anticipate, though, was the rise in royalty payments by the company to its parent Unilever group, which will now move upwards by a sizable 80 bps to 3.45% from the erstwhile 2.65%.

The royalty hike- primarily seen as a negative development- will be executed in a staggered manner over three years. Royalties will inch up in a graded manner, the first hike of 45 bps coming in during the February-December period of 2023, the second jump will be of 25 bps in CY24 and the last leg of the royalty hike will be of 10 bps to be executed in CY25.

Despite the sizable rise in royalty payments, Nuvama Institutional Equities does not see a considerable dent in the EBIDTA margins in the offing on the ground that the spectre of raw material inflation is behind the segment now, and the first hike of 45 bps can be “easily absorbed” by the company.

According to the domestic brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal, the royalties payable is witnessing an increase of 80 bps so as to facilitate HUL to have access to Unilever’s R&D and technical prowess for which, it reportedly coughs out nearly $850 million annually. Additionally, other centralised efficiencies of procurement, supply chain, talent management also open up to the company because of its tryst with Unilever.

Despite the stated benefits of patronage from a global parent company, there is enough academic literature and corporate research substantiating the fact that such equations, over the years, have worked overwhelmingly in favour of the parent rather than the domestic company. What’s worse, royalties have often flown out of home turf, much to the detriment of the small shareholders.

Rewinding the clock

For several years prior to the pandemic, there was next to no correlation between net profit, sales and royalty payments. Royalty payments continued to race past net profit and sales, and companies abounded where total sales and profit slumped while royalty growth leapfrogged, in some cases, by over 20% on a y-o-y basis.

Compounding the matter further is the fact that these pay-outs are couched in other avatars ranging from technical and know-how fees, expatriate costs, professional and consultancy charges, trademark fees, corporate management fees, operations support and expenditure on information management systems. Many of these pay-out subheads don’t fall under the regulatory ambit of royalty, thus clearing the pathway for companies to remit funds back to their global parent.

However, this is not to cast the complicated and multi-faceted subject of royalty payment in one dye of corporate misgovernance and malfeasance. Royalty payments by MNCs to their parent companies are indeed, often, legitimate provided that the brand operating in India derives a competitive edge from the use of its technological know-how and intellectual property. Ideally speaking, such patronage from the global peer must yield stronger margins or robust growth in sales for the company to justify remitting royalties overseas.

As per research by a proxy advisory firm IiAS, over the course of the last several years, five companies account for a major chunk of the royalty payments in India. In the post-pandemic scenario, it is these five companies- Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Bosch and ABB- that account for 80% of the remittances.

In its research note in January last year, the firm shed the light on how India-based MNCs prioritised their parent company over domestic investors. It indicated that during the Covid years, many Indian companies opted to conserve cash and accordingly, limited dividend pay-outs. However, Indian subsidiaries of global MNCs moved in the opposite direction and paid extraordinarily high dividends “almost emptying their coffers”. IiAS took these MNCs to task outlining:

“COVID-19 was the proverbial ‘rainy day’, but MNCs put the needs of their parent companies ahead of their domestic business. MNCs argue that these high dividends help non-controlling shareholders as well, in times of crisis. While this is a legitimate argument, the global parents tend to be the biggest beneficiaries of such (timely) largesse, given their high shareholding in the Indian arm.”

Back to HUL

A reading of several research reports on HUL’s latest results indicates that these investment banking and brokerage firms believe that HUL will have to jump through several regulatory hoops to get approval from the shareholders on the rise in royalty payments.

When we pitched the question to Hetal Dalal, President and Chief Operating Officer of IiAS, she indicated that the “increase in royalty proposed by HUL will not require shareholder approval. In our understanding, regulations require a ‘majority of minority’ approval of royalty only if the royalty exceeds 5% of revenues, which is not the case for HUL.”

Dalal also indicated that the jury is still out on whether HUL’s royalty increase is justified given that the verdict is predicated on whether the company can establish a clear lead in revenue growth or profitability compared to its peers.

“IiAS recognizes that royalty payments are legitimate asks from the parent company that has developed the product and built the brand. Our concerns stem from the level of royalty – how much is enough? For the brand and product strength to be established, we believe revenue growth and/or profitability must be higher than industry peers. For HUL, it remains to be seen if the margins can support the increase in royalty. As a good practice, we recommend that while setting royalty terms, these should be capped as a share of profits as well: in HUL’s case, the royalty has been set only as a share of revenues.” Dalal told moneycontrol.com