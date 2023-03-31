 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why does all not seem hunky-dory with the latest Competition Amendment Bill?

Pradeep S Mehta
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

The recent version of the Bill which includes key changes, has not undergone a consultative process adequately. The penalty provision was brought to light only after the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to revamp the two-decade-old competition law of India. While reform of old, outdated provisions is a much welcome step, certain new provisions have been introduced out of the blue. The provision which empowers the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to penalise entities based on their global turnover, is one such unwelcome ‘wild card entry’, which is unprecedented and will prove to be an investment dampener.

It is a settled universal postulate, that relevant turnover will be considered for penalties, not the total turnover. The same was reinforced by the apex court in India as well, back in 2017. This provision comes as a surprise, and even more so as it was not mentioned in the previous version of the Bill, on which public consultations were undertaken. The provision can prove to be detrimental for the investment climate, ease of doing business and economic growth of India. As warned by Vijay Kelkar and Ajay Shah in their book In service of the Republic: The Art and Science, a badly drafted law can raise more problems rather than provide solutions as intended.

The particular provision seems to be inspired by the European Union (EU), without understanding the nuanced contours of policy and practice there. In the EU, a similar cap exists for levying a maximum of 10 percent fine on the overall annual turnover of a company. But the EU law highlights the need for fining policy guidelines and lays down the specifications very clearly in the policy documents.

However, certain welcome proposed amendments in the Bill include the definition of control as material influence, commitment and settlement mechanism, deal value threshold to regulate mergers and combinations, and reduction in procedural timelines from 210 days to 150 days.