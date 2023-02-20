 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We can vacuum carbon from the sky. Will it make a difference?

Lara Williams
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

People are concerned about the power needs of removing carbon from the environment, but there are other challenges to sort out before then

Climeworks AG is on a mission to go big.

The Swiss direct air capture (DAC) company reached a milestone earlier this year, providing a certified carbon removal service to corporate clients — Microsoft, Spotify and Stripe —  for the first time. The removal took place at its Orca plant, currently the largest DAC facility in the world, located roughly half an hour outside of Reykjavik. The carbon dioxide was then injected several hundred meters underground into nearby basaltic rock formations by partner Carbfix, where it will be permanently turned to stone. Next door, its big brother Mammoth is under construction. Mammoth will be nine times the size of Orca, eventually capturing 36,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

But Climeworks is already thinking about its next move. It’s considering putting in an application for the US’s DAC Hubs program, part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The program specifies that projects must be able to capture at least 50,000 tons per year to start, with the demonstrated potential to reach 1 million tons in the long term.

These are big numbers, but as Carlos Härtel, Climeworks’ chief technology officer, is the first to point out, they amount to a drop in the ocean compared to the scale of the problem. In 2022, the world pumped more than 40 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.