Warren Buffett and Other Billionaires Agree: Tokyo’s worth revisiting

Gearoid Reidy
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

A large taxation burden compared to Hong Kong and Singapore, Japanese and not English as the language of both day-to-day life, and red tape had hurt Tokyo. But the issues facing Hong Kong, Singapore  and Chinese financial centres may end up benefiting Tokyo

The issues facing Hong Kong, Singapore  and Chinese financial centres may end up benefiting Tokyo. (Source: Bloomberg)

Tokyo has struggled for years to pitch itself again as a major financial hub, but its ambitions might be saved by what Homer Simpson once called the two sweetest words in the English language: “De fault.”

The city’s been trying to recover from a reputation that’s taken a battering. Having once been a capital of the financial world, last month it tumbled out of the top 20 in one ranking of banking centers, behind the likes of Asian rivals Seoul and Beijing. Shenzhen, barely a dot on the financial map when Tokyo’s markets were at their peak three decades ago, now ranks nine places higher.

Various attempts to woo foreign traders have come up against some inalienable truths that even the likes of Governor Yuriko Koike have struggled to fix: A large taxation burden compared to Hong Kong and Singapore, the fact that Japanese and not English is the language of both day-to-day life and bureaucracy, as well as a maze of red tape.

There are green shoots suggesting that Tokyo might now be looking more attractive — if for no other reason than the fact that its main rivals look worse. Ken Griffin’s hedge fund, Citadel, is planning to set up in the city for the first time since the global financial crisis, Bloomberg News has reported. That follows the arrival of market-maker Citadel Securities, a separate entity founded by Griffin, to the capital last year, one of nine financial firms that secured licenses in 2022. Most recently, Steve Cohen said his Point72 Asset Management is increasing its staff there by 20 percent.