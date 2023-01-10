 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Twitter jumped the shark, now it looks like MySpace

Tim Culpan
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

There are lessons to be learned from a faded social media site and a ’70s sitcom 

Twitter trails at a great distance behind rivals Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp and TikTok, with just 3.5% of global users naming it as their favorite social media platform. (Representative image)

Elon Musk has good reason to laugh at those naysayers who predicted Twitter would crash as soon as he laid off half its workforce. Without engineers to keep it going, opined the critics, the platform would collapse. Two months later, the social media site is still alive and may have even grown.

Its demise, however, is still possible. Not because there’s a lack of talent to catch software bugs or keep the servers running, but because its time may have come. Recent gimmicks include reinstating banned accounts, introducing blue ticks for all, and pseudo-democratic policy decisions. At first glance, none of these alone herald impending doom, merely the whims of a billionaire showing off his new play toy.

But history may show this as the moment Musk jumped the shark. That term comes from the 1970s American sitcom Happy Days, which starred Henry Winkler as the leather-jacketed Fonzie and Ron Howard as freckle-faced Richie Cunningham. At the time, the series was one of the top-ranked shows on US television. By season five, though, its writers were getting desperate for new ideas, so they had The Fonz do a water-ski jump over a shark. That episode, although a ratings success, showed how farcical the producers had become in chasing attention.

The show went on for another six seasons, but the audience started to lose interest and its ratings slid dramatically. Jumping the shark didn’t kill Happy Days, but it signaled a peak in relevance and popularity.

Thirty years later, similar desperation could be seen on the faces, and checkbooks, of executives at News Corp. Eager to get into the hip new arena of internet social media, Rupert Murdoch’s multinational conglomerate in July 2005 spent $580 million to take over MySpace.

At the time, MySpace had 16 million users, making it the US’s fifth most-visited website and the world’s premier social networking platform. Murdoch saw it as a chance to drive users to his other properties, including websites for the Fox brand of news, sports and film. (Disclosure: Two years later, News Corp. bought Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, which compete with Bloomberg in the market for financial news and information).