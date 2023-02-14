 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tripura Elections: The state is in better shape than 2018. But did BJP blunder by overpromising?

Amit Kumar
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Public health improvements, free foodgrains during the pandemic, and marginal fall in unemployment since 2018 gives the BJP comfort in Tripura. But its rivals are going to town over the lofty promises made to voters in the last elections

As Tripura voters head to polling stations to deliver their verdict on the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the big question on everyone's lips is whether there will be a surprise. Because when the Left government fell in Tripura in 2018, few, barring Left leaders, were surprised. For many, years of Left rule had become synonymous first with insurgency-related and, later, political strife. Moreover, the state's remoteness and the general apathy encountered by northeast India meant unemployment was sky-high.

Five years ago, in February 2018, when India's unemployment stood at around 6 per cent, it was over 30 per cent in Tripura. And let us not forget who the Left was up against. The BJP had by then come to power in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. But Tripura was the battle it most looked forward to. The Left is everything the BJP claims to despise, and promises of a double-engine government coupled with an ambitious manifesto ensured the Lotus crushed the hammer-and-sickle.

Unfulfilled Promises

Five years later, words like 'anti-incumbency' are finding space in local publications considered sympathetic to the BJP. And the BJP has only itself to blame.