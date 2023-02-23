 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TN Hari writes: Salary cuts on Wipro freshers unjust, but unionisation and minimum wages no solution

TN Hari
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Entry level salaries in IT services are too low. Matching skills to jobs instead of mismatching “education” to jobs will ease the current excess labour situation that is driving down salaries

Wipro's move to cut the salary of freshers, who are yet to be onboarded, from Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA) to Rs 3.5 lakh per annum has generated some controversy and attracted criticism. The clamour for unionisation has acquired some fresh momentum, and  the IT sector employees’ union NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate) has called this move “unethical”.

However, this is not the first time something like this has happened. In the past too, IT services companies in India have routinely revoked offers made to freshers at campuses whenever there was a decline in the global business sentiment. This time around, Wipro has instead offered an option to candidates to join at a nearly 50 per cent cut in compensation.

Entry Level Injustice

And this is not an entirely Indian phenomenon either. Obsession with quarter on quarter financial results and what it means for the share prices (and market cap) of companies will always result in such measures. On such occasions, companies tend to issue politically correct and meaningless statements to the effect of “we are committed to the growth and success of all our employees”, and these statements really mean nothing.