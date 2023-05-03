 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

This Chinese rebound is already starting to look tired

Daniel Moss
May 03, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

China is best seen as two recoveries: A struggling manufacturing one, with limited upside beyond the nation's shores, and a robust domestic scene dominated by consumer spending

China requires important support from budgets and interest rates, the Communist Party’s Politburo, the top decision-making body, declared on Friday. (Source: Bloomberg)

China’s recovery isn’t suffering from a surplus of optimism. Instead of a boom that would significantly reset the faltering global outlook and give a generous lift to Asia, the expansion may be only a modest tick.

This middling performance is better than none when we are talking about a $18 trillion economy, the second largest in the world and one still in with a fighting chance of overtaking the US this decade. But the rebound is far from the high hopes that accompanied the end of COVID Zero in December. Perhaps China is best seen as two recoveries: A struggling manufacturing one, with limited upside beyond the nation's shores, and a robust domestic scene dominated by consumer spending.

Some of the latest data and official commentary aren’t good news for the first of those. The country requires important support from budgets and interest rates, the Communist Party’s Politburo, the top decision-making body, declared on Friday. The leadership's references to the need for “forceful” policy to shore up growth were little different from the picture the elite group described late last year.

Does this mean the recovery is over six months after it began? Hardly. The Federal Reserve pumped money into the US economy for years after the global financial crisis abated in 2009; several waves of quantitative easing continued until being wound down in late 2014. Like China now, low US inflation then gave the central bank latitude to grease the expansion. Let's not judge China too harshly for wanting to lock in the measured gains that have come from dispensing with draconian pandemic controls. The intent is correct.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show