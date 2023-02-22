 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech arctic winter is here. Audit internal SaaS expenses

Nishant Modak
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

The current tech winter has a number of glaring stories – cyclical as they may be, there’s one truth that’s been gleaned over more than the rest; the money spent on internal software tools to support tech infrastructure is bloated. And there’s nothing cyclical about this infrastructure spending

The painstaking efforts to understand the business costs and bring them down are hard. Couple this with a lack of awareness, and we have a pandemic of poor infrastructure, and massive bills at the end of every month.

Engineering leaders simply have little to no visibility of the surplus costs around internal technology infrastructure tooling. The lack of awareness around bloated infrastructure and its associated costs is not just staggering, but underscores how much ‘technology’ under the hood is a source of avoidable expenditures.

To roll this back, identify blind spots, and slash costs, is a herculean task, albeit an inevitable one given the climate we find ourselves in. But where does one start? Rather, how much does an engineering leader know about their costs, and how to revisit them? That’s harder to gauge than one might assume.

Arctic Temperatures – Engineering Tooling

A typical unicorn startup will be spending a minimum of $5 million every year on all tooling. (In conversations I’ve had, that’s a conservative number.) From cloud storage costs to monitoring, and project management tools, the costs to run a startup at that scale grows disproportionately over time. A large chunk of this is because of what I think of as ‘Arctic’ tooling.