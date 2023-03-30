 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Swiss bankers forgot they're meant to be boring

Matthew Brooker
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Life got a little too exciting at Credit Suisse

After the crisis, a chorus of voices called for banking to be made boring again. (Source: Bloomberg)

May you live in interesting times. Whoever coined the apocryphal saying, usually attributed incorrectly to China, clearly wasn’t a banking regulator. History shows that economies tend to be more stable and crisis-resistant when the world of finance is kept intentionally dull. The crisis that has spread from US regional lenders to Credit Suisse Group AG and even sent tremors through Deutsche Bank AG is a sign of how far the world is from that nirvana of tedium. We are living in very interesting times indeed.

The Credit Suisse saga offers the best illustration, an extended soap opera that has featured a cocktail party bust-up between one CEO and another top executive, a spying scandal, and multi-billion-dollar entanglements with billionaire Bill Hwang’s collapsed investment firm and disgraced financier Lex Greensill. More exotic episodes include helping a Bulgarian wrestler to launder cocaine cash and involvement in a Mozambique fundraising for tuna fishing boats from which hundreds of millions were looted. The Zurich-based bank’s post-2008 history has been relentlessly interesting, in the most curse-laden sense of the word.

The demise of Credit Suisse, which was sold last week to UBS Group AG for about 3% of its peak $96 billion market value, is a reminder not to neglect the human factor in assessing the health of companies. Risk management isn’t simply a matter of financial ratios or the technical wording of bond contracts. Any investor who followed closely the flow of dirty linen spilling out into the open over the past two decades might have felt justified in staying well away from bank stocks.

There are only so many times that illicit behavior can be dismissed as the isolated actions of a rogue operator; only so many times that new management can be brought in to “fix” things, only for aspects of the same syndrome to repeat themselves. The chances are that familiarity bred contempt among some investors, and that the barrage of lapses started to appear like background static.