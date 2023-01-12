 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A soft landing won’t mean the economy is safe

Allison Schrager
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Even a “Goldilocks” Fed will have to deal with the three bears of inflation, disease and politics

Since we gave up on the idea that high inflation would be transitory, the hope has been that we would manage a soft landing: Inflation would melt back to 2 percent without doing too much harm to the labour market or economic growth. That’s what the Federal Reserve has predicted for months, even as economists warned it was extremely unlikely. Now it seems a soft landing is a real possibility. Inflation is falling and the labour market remains strong with unemployment at a 50-year low and wage growth of 4.6 percent.

If these trends continue, the “immaculate disinflation” the Fed projected will become a reality. But don't celebrate yet. That won't mean we dodged a bullet.

A soft landing would clearly be better than a hard one. A hard landing means a lot of people would lose their jobs and then the terrible labour market would bring down inflation. Some of the more encouraging aspects about today’s job market are that unemployment is so low among people with a high-school education or less, and much of the job growth is happening in smaller businesses. In a recession, those are the groups that are hurt most.

Yet the labour market isn't quite as good as it looks. Nominal wage growth might appear high, but after accounting for inflation, many households — especially-lower income ones — are still getting poorer. Many were better off when nominal wage increases were lower, but inflation was, too.

The problem with a soft landing is that it will drag out this inflation cycle. That means more months (or years) where wages won’t keep up with rising prices, pushing some households further into debt. One reason some people have been optimistic that a recession would be mild is that household balance sheets were in such good shape coming out of the pandemic. But the longer the slog out of inflation, the more households will burn through their savings. There already is evidence that they are running up credit card debt.