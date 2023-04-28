 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI’s Brightcom order: Many firsts in a complex area that needs many more orders for conclusive jurisprudence

Jayant Thakur
Apr 28, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

It was an interim order but SEBI has dared to venture into an area not quite touched upon till now: The responsibilities of promoters to account for asset value losses when offloading shares

SEBI will have to deal with the issues of accounting, and that too of tech companies, which will become precedents for future cases.

The recent interim order of SEBI against Brightcom Group Limited (BGL) and certain of its promoters/directors has been already reported widely on certain broad aspects on the alleged accounting irregularities of large proportions (e.g., see here, here and here). However, the order also deals with a few interesting but very complex subjects where the SEBI order is a first, at least on the scale of amounts involved.

One of these relates to SEBI examining application of Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) in great detail. Such level of detailed accounting related scrutiny by SEBI of IndAS has not been seen before. More interestingly, this examination is in relation to a new-age sophisticated digital tech company, an industry having its own complexities and uncertainties.

While SEBI has attempted to portray the issue in black and white and draw clear lines, the question is whether these issues are as clear and precise as SEBI has made them to be? Moreover, has SEBI used the benefit of hindsight and used the advantage of developments occurring later to judge on decisions taken by management earlier when the matters were uncertain?

To be clear, there have been several other disturbing allegations that SEBI has made and thus, perhaps in context, SEBI’s concerns regarding accounting get strengthened. This can be seen if one could summarise broadly what SEBI’s case is.