 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Recession worries have replaced inflation concerns

Amol Agrawal
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

A global slowdown will impact the Indian economy. But that impact will be limited compared to other countries as the Indian economy is driven by local consumption

The concerns in 2023 are over the recession and the depth of the recession. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

In the last 15 years, most year-end opinion articles made two broad points. First, how the year that went by was not a good one for the economy. Second, how the sentiment was balanced between caution and optimism in the new year.  However, as the new year starts, the sentiment of optimism is quickly reversed as the outlook increasingly turns gloomy.

It is no different this time. As the world economy entered 2023 with hope, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), remarked that one-third of the world will be in recession this year. Her comments have impacted oil and financial markets worldwide.

In a way, Georgieva has not said anything new. She is merely stating IMF’s official view on the world economy. In October 2022, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas presented the Fund’s bi-annual World Economic Outlook. He said that The 2023 slowdown will be broad-based, with countries accounting for about one-third of the global economy poised to contract this year or next”.

The IMF’s projections show how economic growth has slowed down over the years. Growth rates climbed in 2021 after a sharp contraction in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2022, growth rates slowed down in both developed and developing countries, and it will only become worse in 2023. Within developed economies, growth in the euro area economies declined from 5.2 percent in 2021 to an expected 0.5 percent. In France and Germany, the largest euro area economies, growth rates are expected to be negative, implying a straightforward recession.

The IMF has also been lowering the growth forecasts for 2023 with each passing quarter. In January, it had estimated world growth at 3.8 percent, which has been revised down to 2.7 percent. Growth projections of developed economies were halved whereas those for developing and emerging economies were lowered by one percent.