RCAP insolvency process shows it’s time to tweak IBC

Sonam Chandwani
Jan 16, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

For effective resolution, the committee of creditors should focus on a time-bound resolution

The RCAP lenders’ committee has voted for a second round of auction, which according to many is unnecessary and extending the process. (Representative image: ShutterStock)

The corporate insolvency process of Reliance Capital brings to the fore the glaring conflict between the twin principles of time-bound resolution and value maximization of resolutions which are enshrined in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India.

The case, which has already received three extensions, brings out the inefficiency in time management in the corporate insolvency resolution process. The committee of creditors has been incessantly pressing for a second round of auction in the high hope of getting an improved bid.

But it should be noted that for effective valuation the committee should focus on a time-bound resolution. That’s also because any further delays could lead to a steep depreciation in the value assets on the bloc.

In fact, if the principles of the bankruptcy code are to be scrutinised, it can be stated that the sanctity of timelines is of primary importance. That said it is also a fact that even though timelines might be adhered to, the decision finally rests with the lenders. Indeed, the paramount importance of the lender was also upheld by the Supreme Court in multiple judgements.

But, the authorisation of the apex court sours the timely process of resolution under IBC as the lenders continue, for material and sometimes marginal gain, to extend the process. Thus, if such delays are condoned or permitted, the sanctity of the code might be seriously compromised.

The Curious Case of Second-Round Auctions