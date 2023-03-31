 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab legislative committee prescriptions may help fix some problems ailing the state's agriculture sector

Sukhpal Singh
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

The committee has called for welcome measures such as the introduction of a third crop, restriction on the number of bags of subsidised urea and conversion of agriculture tubewells to solar tubewells. But some recommendations such as mandatory crop insurance for cotton farmers are questionable

Among the committee's critical observation was that the state had not implemented the crop diversification sub-scheme effectively. (Representative image)

The March 2023 report of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha committee on agriculture and allied activities in the state constituted in last May points to the much-needed legislative oversight of the executive decisions and their implementation for them to make a difference and bring back the focus on design and execution improvements in such steps. The committee was set up to assess the functioning of various government departments and agencies and the implementation issues on the ground. It has made many noteworthy recommendations but also fails to give logical reasoning for some other suggestions and ignores some ground realities.

Among its critical observation was that the state had not implemented the crop diversification sub-scheme effectively due to delay in the release of funds or lack of contribution of the state's share in the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). The committee had some sharp words for the bureaucracy. It said that there was a lack of awareness and commitment among departmental officials to benefit from central schemes, which led to the lapsing of funds. It recommends the creation of an inter-departmental working group to study such schemes carefully and has called for disciplinary action against concerned officials if their negligence had prevented the benefits from such schemes from reaching farmers.

Boosting and Sustaining Agri Economy

The recommendations about introducing a third crop as a gap crop for increasing farmer income is well placed as cropping intensity of just 200 percent in a state like Punjab is no big achievement. The recommendation on some kind of zoning for proper demand-supply management of various crop produce in the state is in line with the Planned Production and Marketing (PPM) programmes adopted by many countries while promoting new crops. Further, the committee recommends an organic farming policy for the state under which provisions for organic produce marketing by such farmers in cities and towns can be made.