Personal Finance: Investment myths that need to be busted

K Shankar & Amitabh Tiwari
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

Equity is similar to other asset classes and has its own cycles. Even debt returns can outperform inflation during different periods 

Investing in equity is generally considered the best way to generate returns that beat inflation. It has been practically drilled into our minds that if you need to earn more returns, then invest in equity, stay invested for the long term and you would be handsomely rewarded. To validate some of these claims, we have analysed both debt and equity indices returns since January 2000.

Here are five myths related to investing in equity for inflation-beating returns:


  1. To beat inflation, invest in equity

Equity can and has given negative/lower-than-inflation returns. This happened continuously over a period of three years – from January 2000 to January 2003 and for about seven years from December 2013 to May 2020.

Even over the past 18-odd months, equity returns have not beaten inflation and if the market declines from current levels, the returns would be negative.


  1. Over 10-15 years, equity returns will exceed 12 percent

From January 2000 to date, equity returns have been 11.3 percent. This when the markets are at a peak now and there is talk of a likely 20-25 percent drop. From January 2000 to November 2011, the returns were 10 percent. From November 2011 to date, the returns have been 12 percent.

The point is, equity is similar to other asset classes and has its own cycles. With regard to beating inflation, debt also has outperformed during different periods. 


  1. Investing in active funds will yield higher returns

Over the past 15 years, the equity markets had a very good run over two periods – January 2009 to November 2013 and June 2020 to date. Between these two periods (December 2013 to May 2020), the Nifty generated 6 percent annual compounded returns.

However, despite these good times, as per a recent S&P report, most the actively managed MF schemes have not been able to beat the underlying the benchmark index. The below table is the snapshot of their findings.


  1. Invest in equity and debt in ratios of 60/40 or 70/30 to get better returns

Like equity, debt has also provided lower returns over different periods. Over the past 22 years, it has been 7.8 percent. In the 12-year period from January 2000 to November 2011, it was 8.5 percent. From November 2011 to date, the 10-year gilt index has given 7 percent returns. So a blended return during all the periods has been about 10 percent or less.