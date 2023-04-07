 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parliament stares at an acrimonious future after Budget session washout

KV Prasad
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

The Monsoon session’s fate hangs in the balance after the fury and protests witnessed in and around Parliament in the just concluded session. A lot could depend on the course that Rahul Gandhi’s legal challenge against his disqualification takes and the outcome of the Karnataka elections

For 15 days on the trot since March 13, ruling and opposition members refused to yield any ground or show signs of retreat.

Curtains came down on the Budget session of Parliament on April 6 with this second half of the session marked by a tumultuous standoff that resulted in a gridlock during the past four weeks.

Unbreakable Deadlock

The BJP members including those representing the treasury remained steadfast in demanding an apology from now disqualified Congress Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made in London while the disparate Opposition closed ranks insisting on setting up an investigating Joint Parliamentary Committee to go into the Adani issue.