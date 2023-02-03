 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oh Canada! Warmer times for immigration in the Great White North

Akshobh Giridharadas
Feb 03, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

The Canadian Express Entry could be seminal in creating a new generation of talent in the north American nation and the starting chapter in the book of Indo-Canadian ties

Canada is already home to an eclectic diverse global diaspora. (Representational Photo/Source: Michael Descharles via Unsplash)

The United States of America, the poster child for capitalism, an economic behemoth, a geopolitical goliath, and a bastion of tech supremacy. Yet, the US has spent the last decade being worried about its place in the pantheon of economic powerhouses. Innovation and the evolution of the times mean there is a sense of inevitability of a newer, more ambitious, and resourceful nation dislodging the US from the top of the totem pole.

A more pronounced worry for Washington has been that of a country stealing its best resources, hijacking its ideas, and piracy of its unique products. To be fair there is no such country starting with C that’s taking away or rather welcoming America’s top talent. Before we go down this rabbit hole, I’ll say no, not China, but it's Canada. The Great White North is warming up to immigrants as it always has, but particularly to many distressed South Asian employees who eventually waved the white flag of surrender to the bureaucratic labyrinth of American immigration.

In 2020, I wrote about how I spent over a decade between Singapore and the United States navigating the pangs of immigration bureaucracy and being dependent on the benevolence of migration policy.

For an immigrant, the right visas are a precursor to employment. Call it prosaic, but having a job, not the visa, or not getting the green light from the employment authorities is sort of having a car with no fuel.