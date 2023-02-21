 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Need National Project Preparation Facility to create pipeline of bankable urban infrastructure projects

Pavan Ankonapalli & Jaya Dindaw
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

Often urban infrastructure projects cannot be financed through debt or private sector financing due to inadequate project development, the lack of a bankable project pipeline, and high costs involved during the early stages of project development

As of December 2022, the value of projects completed under AMRUT is 42 percent (Rs 32,793 crore) of the total allocation. Under the Smart CitiesMission, as of March 2022, the value of all completed projects was only 31 percent (Rs 59,958 crore). (Representative Image)

In her latest budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of an Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) to be managed by the National Housing Bank for developing infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The UIDF is to be funded by banks from their shortfall under priority sector lending. While it is heartening to note the focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, three challenges need to be addressed to ensure sustainable financing that furthers climate-resilient infrastructure.

The first challenge is the quantum of investment. In the Indian context, estimates of urban infrastructure investment needs range from $500 billion to $1.2 trillion. While these numbers appear daunting, they also highlight the opportunity to innovate and explore new avenues to finance these requirements.

Funds Underutilised

The second challenge is that the existing funding is poorly utilised. In India, urban infrastructure is increasingly financed by national schemes and programmes, rather than by municipal-owned revenues. This may be an outcome of urban local bodies (ULBs) not augmenting their own revenue, and an increasing share of central and state grants in municipal finances. Municipal expenditure as a share of GDP declined from 0.82 percent in 2010-11 to 0.78 percent in 2017-18, even though there was no dearth of funds for urban infrastructure projects and there was an urgent need to improve service standards.