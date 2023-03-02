 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The message in Nagaland’s mandate to NDPP-BJP: Work hard, deliver on promises

Amit Kumar
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

The NDPP-BJP have won a comfortable victory, while Nagaland voters have given enough seats to smaller parties who will hopefully play the role of a constructive opposition. Will the ruling alliance satisfy people’s craving for development or disappoint them like the Congress did

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (File image)

Few expected any surprises in the Nagaland election verdict, and they were proved right with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) - Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) returning to power comfortably. But what is truly shocking is that the Naga People's Front, which was the single largest party in the 2018 elections, has ended with only 2 seats.

Old Order Changeth

But perhaps the most encouraging moment on March 2 was witnessing two women leaders: Hekani Jakhalu from Dimapur 3 and Salhoutuonuo Kruse from Western Angami, both from NDPP, script history by becoming the first women MLAs from the state. While Jakhalu won by a relatively comfortable margin of over 1,500 votes, Kruse won by an astonishingly small margin of 7. Kahuli Sema, the only female BJP candidate from Atoizu, however, lost a close contest by just over 600 votes. For a state that had never had a single woman MLA until now, this is a welcome change.

And before we move on to the issues, the Congress showed that it is, at least for now, well and truly dead in Nagaland. The party maintained its 2018 record by not winning a single seat, registering under 4 percent of all votes polled.