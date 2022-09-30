MPC Decision | This is not the last rate hike this cycle

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the policy rate by 50 basis points as widely expected. What clues does it offer for the next review due in December? The policy stance continues to remain focused on “withdrawal of accommodation.” Despite rates rising across the board, liquidity still remains in surplus. Remember that real rates are still negative — minus 1.1 percent after today’s rate hike, adjusting for August inflation. Even after taking into account the expected dip in inflation to 5.8...