MPC Decision | Just not done with rate hikes yet

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India delivered a 35 basis points rate hike as widely expected. But what will likely disconcert market participants is the panel sticking to the monetary policy of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ rather than shifting to neutral. That seems to indicate that the panel is still wary of inflation and sets the stage for another round of rate hike, if required. Indeed, in his speech, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that further...