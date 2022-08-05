Monetary Policy Review | More rate hikes ahead

The biggest takeaway from the monetary policy review today was that there are more rate hikes ahead. This rate hiking cycle is not done despite some positive signs such as the bounceback in the rupee’s value against the dollar and easing commodity prices. Despite hiking the repo rate by 50 basis points, the Reserve Bank of India retained its forecasts for growth at 7.2 percent for this financial year and inflation at 6.7 percent. It also didn’t change its stance...