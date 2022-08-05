HomeNewsOpinion

Monetary Policy Review | More rate hikes ahead

Ravi Krishnan   •

RBI is some distance away from its neutral rate

While Governor Shaktikanta Das did say in the post policy press conference that “domestic situation is the primary determinant of our monetary policy actions”, the RBI will keep a watch on the external front too
The biggest takeaway from the monetary policy review today was that there are more rate hikes ahead. This rate hiking cycle is not done despite some positive signs such as the bounceback in the rupee’s value against the dollar and easing commodity prices. Despite hiking the repo rate by 50 basis points, the Reserve Bank of India retained its forecasts for growth at 7.2 percent for this financial year and inflation at 6.7 percent. It also didn’t change its stance...

