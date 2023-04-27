 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Memo to Mark Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

Parmy Olson
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Meta has made Wall Street happy again but the CEO needs to shake up the company a lot more — including reshuffling his core executives

Mark Zuckerberg continues to spend billions on the metaverse and on improving Meta’s use of artificial intelligence. (Source: Bloomberg)

The non-believers can take a back seat. Meta Platforms Inc’s year of efficiency is on track thanks to the dependability of its core businesses. The company said Wednesday that its digital ad sales rebounded during the first quarter, buying Mark Zuckerberg some more time as he continues to spend billions on the metaverse and on improving Meta’s use of artificial intelligence. Now if he’s serious about Meta’s growth for the long term, he should consider even more uncomfortable strategies besides job cuts and bigger investments in AI, which so far appear to be paying off.

“We are no longer behind in building out our AI,” Zuckerberg told investors on a call Wednesday. He spoke about introducing “AI agents” to billions of people, using them to improve customer service chats with businesses or to create ads. Supercharging ads will be his most important focus as he seeks to enhance Meta’s bread and butter business, which hasn’t suffered the same fate as Twitter’s.

So far this year, Zuckerberg has excelled at wooing Wall Street back to the world’s biggest social network. Having misjudged the long-term impact of the pandemic by over-hiring by the tens of thousands, he has since thrown investors a generous share buyback, promised to slash costs and even cut back on all the rhetoric about the metaverse (though he insisted last night that the metaverse still matters). Meta’s reputation as a harmful bane on society, with algorithms that spread misinformation and make teenagers feel bad about themselves, has also improved thanks in part to its own efforts at cleaning up the platform. Attention has turned now to rival TikTok’s toxic effects on teens.

But the turnaround isn’t over, and Zuckerberg can’t keep investors happy forever with short-term wins like this latest quarter. Even if TikTok does get banned in the US — a potential hallelujah moment for Meta’s own Reels service — it doesn’t solve a lingering problem that Meta seems to have been grappling with forever: It hasn’t released a truly successful product other than Facebook since, well, the beginning of Facebook. Its only other big success has been Instagram, a company that Zuckerberg presciently bought 11 years ago.