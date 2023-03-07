 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How media can use GAI and ChatGPT to its advantage

Ritesh Kumar Singh & Mahesh Narayan
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

If effectively used, GAI or its tools such as ChatGPT can help address the content problem of the media industry with respect to cost, quality and speed. It can also help in improving user engagement by curating customised content

The challenge here for the media industry including social media platforms is how to moderate or block such objectionable user-generated content at speed and without incurring much costs. (Source: Reuters)

Amidst the noise and hyperbole around the charismatic power of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI), specifically ChatGPT, there is a strong divide. Many stand by the originality and sanctity of their content sans GAI. Others embrace its efficiencies. They are also questions about whether GAI is a substitute for creative abilities or an enabler to supplement its effort in creating better content. We believe it’s beneficial for the media outlets, even though it brings new challenges that need answers.

The media industry, at present, is intensely competitive wherein only the fittest can survive. Given the information overload, attracting the user’s attention is becoming increasingly difficult. Keeping users engaged and loyal is yet another challenge. Only those media outlets which can deliver quality content at a faster speed can hope to survive and thrive. Yet, there is a limiting budget constraint that can’t be wished away.

If effectively used, GAI or its tools such as ChatGPT can help address the content problem of the media industry with respect to cost, quality and speed. It can also help in improving user engagement by curating customised content. At the same time, it can flag offensive content cost-effectively, and at a speed that humans can’t match.

Generating Content