HomeNewsOpinion

Meandering markets | Deep correction or a mere speedbump?

Ananya Roy   •

A sectoral analysis helps make more sense of a market that’s unable to make up its mind on where to go. The near term looks volatile even as the longer term picture remains bright

The last few days have seen the stock markets on a wild seesaw. After rallying by more than 17 percent in a little over two months, the Nifty witnessed a sharp correction last Friday. The pessimism only got worse as this week started, and Nifty ended up losing almost 500 points in a matter of two days. After eroding investor wealth by Rs.6.5 lakh crore, the Nifty has been meandering around the 17,500 level. The market is divided on...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers