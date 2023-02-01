 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market expectation from Budget 2023-24 is negligible this time, says Vijay Kumar Gaba

Vijay Kumar Gaba
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

Most market participants appear to be praying that the finance minister skips the investment and capital markets from her Budget provisions altogether. No change in capital gains taxation is all they would wish for

An informal survey of about 40 market participants, conducted in the past four days, indicates that unlike the previous Budgets presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the market’s expectations from the Budget to be presented today might be negligible.

One veteran portfolio manager summarised the broader market sentiment in one simple sentence - The boat is in rough waters. All that I could wish for is that FM does not rock it at this time.

I would read the Budget presented by the finance minister later today and assimilate the market’s reaction to it, keeping this in mind.