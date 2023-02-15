 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Maoists are in decline but it would be a mistake to declare premature victory

RK Vij
Feb 15, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

The killing of three BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh has set off a political firestorm with elections nearing. Sustained security and developmental measures have shrunk Maoist areas of dominance but they still retain capability to launch major attacks

The recent killings have yet again sparked a debate amidst claims of both the Centre and the State government. (File image)

The recent killings of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in South Bastar of Chhattisgarh has caused a furor in political circles. While the issue of people’s safety was raised in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, expressing grief over the incidents, asked the state DGP to convene a meeting with the political party functionaries to sensitise them about the security protocols to be followed in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) areas to ensure proper security.

Earlier in April 2019, one BJP MLA and his four security personnel (including a driver) were killed in a blast by the Maoists during the parliamentary election campaign in Dantewada. In May 2013, many senior Congress leaders were killed along with their security personnel (total 28 including two who succumbed later) in a landmine blast and firing during the Parivartan Yatra near Jheeram Ghati in Bastar.

The recent killings have yet again sparked a debate amidst claims of both the Centre and the State government, that the situation in the LWE affected areas has improved due to their policy of direct action and development. Here is a reality check.

Decline Of The Maoists