    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth from next financial year

    In a major announcement ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls due this year-end, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance in the state from the next financial year.

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

    It was one of the key promises made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, following which the party returned to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

    Addressing people on the occasion of the Republic Day on Thursday after unfurling the national flag at the Lalbag Parade grounds in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, Baghel also announced the formulation of a rural industry policy in the state to strengthen the cottage industry-based rural economy.

    The CM further said factories located in industrial areas developed by the Industries Department will be exempted from property tax.