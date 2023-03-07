 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Lenders can’t escape accountability for financing real estate projects

E Jayashree Kurup
Mar 07, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Banks now have to consider buyer interests when making real estate lending policies. The Real Estate Regulation Act was a game changer. Several RERA authorities have taken to interpreting the role of lenders vis-a-vis buyers

The Real Estate Regulation Act was a game changer. Several RERA authorities have taken to interpreting the role of lenders vis-a-vis buyers. (Representative image)

A former banker had a small victory when he took on a large real estate group and got a court injunction to file a First Information Report (FIR). The FIR is not only against the builder but also against the banks that sanctioned loans. Between the reneging of the commitment by the builder and filing the FIR is a story that I think others fighting the system should know.

For decades, developers colluded with banks to create tripartite agreements with the consumer as the first party. These subvention schemes protected the developer as the loan was not in his name but spoiled the credit scores of consumers in whose name the loan was sanctioned. However, the consumer had no say in when the money was to be disbursed by the bank to the builder or how it was to be used. When the developer stopped paying the instalments as promised, the bank went after the first party, the consumer. The developer continued to get fresh instalments or even new loans from the same bankers.

Making A Move

Consumers like this banker challenged the logic. It was a fight similar to what the Jaypee buyers fought for in the Supreme Court when the company was taken to liquidation. Consumers were never to be part of the repayment under the Securitisation Act. But once they proved that the consolidated payment to the developer by buyers was larger than any bank, they were given the status of financial creditors with powers even to take the developer to court. However, banks have continued to persecute buyers who have paid their money but not got their homes.