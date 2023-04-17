 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

Amanda Little
Apr 17, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

Cultivated meats have enormous potential to become the foundation of a humane, healthy, climate-smart future protein supply. Neither Europe nor the global business of food can afford to cast them aside

Italy’s right-wing government provoked immediate controversy when it proposed banning the production of lab-grown meats to “safeguard our nation’s heritage.” The farm lobby cheered, scientists protested, and the conflict began to sound eerily akin to Europe’s protracted battle over genetically modified crops. I could only think: Here’s another hugely promising technological frontier stymied by false claims and misguided public skepticism.

The Italian Parliament should proceed cautiously as it deliberates over whether to approve the ban. Members should heed the objections of European scientists who warn against inhibiting crucial research and development at a time when cellular agriculture is finally poised to hit the global mainstream.

Recent breakthroughs are moving cultured meat products closer to commercialisation in the US, Europe, and Asia, and making it possible for this technology to protect — rather than  harm — food heritage and human health. Before Italy pillories this new frontier, let’s set the record straight: Cultivated meats have enormous potential to become the foundation of a humane, healthy, climate-smart future protein supply. Neither Europe nor the global business of food can afford to cast them aside.

Especially considering the enormous cost of the conventional meat industry: Livestock now accounts for nearly 15 percent of all global greenhouse gasses, and more than a third of the earth’s land is used to raise and feed the tens of billions of animals consumed globally every year.