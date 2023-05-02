In the battle of poll promises in Karnataka, fiscal prudence should not be the casualty

Managing public finances has many similarities with managing household expenses. The broad guiding principle for spending management is to ensure that one should borrow a proportionately lower amount to finance expenses that are not asset-creating. Think of a family taking a loan to buy a home. Think of a state government borrowing funds to build roads and bridges. Both are examples of taking loans to create assets that have multiplier effects.

This is essential in public finances, particularly in poll-bound states, where pledges made to voters in the run-up to the elections can have important fiscal implications when put into practice. Karnataka is a case in point. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are slugging it out in a high-octane campaign, vowing to implement a raft of schemes—ranging from unemployment allowance to free bus rides to subsidised cooking fuel.

Better Managed Economy

On a relative basis among states, Karnataka’s economy is better managed than many of its peers. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) report State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2022-23, Karnataka stands at fourth place among all the states contributing to nearly 5.8 percent of the total capital outlay by all the states put together. This is a good fiscal metric to showcase on a comparative canvas. For states, the essential marker of healthy public finance management would be not to slip onto the wrong side of the `committed expenditure’ components: scheme-based and non-scheme-based.

Gaurav Choudhury is consulting editor, Network18.