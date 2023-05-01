BJP's Karnataka manifesto promises Rs 5,000 crore fund of funds for 'sunrise sector' startups

Representative image

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised a Rs 5,000-crore fund of funds for the sunrise industry startups, including those in petrochemicals, food processing, space tourism and electric vehicles, in its manifesto for the Karnataka elections released on May 1.

"We will institute a fund of funds of Rs 5,000 crore to sunrise sector startups," said the manifesto, released nine days ahead of the polling day.

Funds of funds (FoF) is a mutual fund which utilises its pool of resources to invest in various kinds of mutual funds.

Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru remains the top city in terms of number of startups and funding.

The state government has emphasised on increasing the number of startups outside Bengaluru from 2,955 now to 10,000 by 2032. This was revealed in an action plan prepared by the department of planning, programme monitoring and statistics and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry to make Karnataka a $1 trillion economy by 2032.

Seeking a second successive term, the BJP has also promised to develop an EV city on the outskirts of Bengaluru and plans to exempt registration fee and road tax for EV purchases.

"We will transform Karnataka into a premier hub for EVs under mission connect Karnataka...we will be incentivising the EV sector startups, " the manifesto said.

The document also promised to convert a part of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus fleet into electric vehicle.

The only southern state where the BJP is in power votes on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13. Its biggest rivals are the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).