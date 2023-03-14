 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Corruption is state BJP’s Achilles heel and the party shot itself in the foot

M Gautham Machaiah
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Corruption allegations have stalked the BJP government in Karnataka since 2019 and the party hasn’t quite succeeded in changing this narrative. BJP’s only solace is the magnanimity of the opposition Congress and JD(S), both failing to up the ante despite several scandals

The recent arrest of a BJP MLA’s son by the Lok Ayukta, the state’s anti-graft body, has put the party on the back foot. (Representative image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has been sitting pretty even after being repeatedly hit by a barrage of corruption charges because the opposition Congress and Janata Dal(S) have consistently adopted a rather soft approach.

But the recent arrest of a BJP MLA’s son by the Lok Ayukta, the state’s anti-graft body, has put the party on the back foot, just when assembly elections are round the corner.

Stench Of Corruption

While the then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was compulsorily retired midterm in 2021 after he and his family members faced serious allegations, his successor Basavaraj Bommai decided to brazen it out, often contemptuously demanding proof from those who complained of corruption. Bommai was left red-faced when the proof came in the form of a Lok Ayukta announcement  that it had caught redhanded Madal Prashant, a bureaucrat, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh allegedly on behalf of his father Madal Virupakshappa, BJP MLA and Chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).