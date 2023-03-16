 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: The curious case of a CM playing second fiddle to an ex-CM

DP Satish
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

The victory-obsessed BJP high command has pushed former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to the fore in the election campaign putting CM Basavaraj Bommai in the absurd position of being the captain who can’t lead his side

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (left) with ex-CM BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is finding himself in an unenviable situation. He is the incumbent CM and captain who should be leading the party in the forthcoming assembly elections. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has brought the retired captain back as head coach and placed him above the captain. The former was removed as captain owing to age and non-performance, just two years ago. Instead of the captain, the head coach is now the most sought-after man, and the captain is being forced to play second fiddle. This cricket analogy best explains Bommai's and BS Yediyurappa’s role in the Karnataka assembly elections, which BJP can’t afford to lose.

Bommai’s Troubled Tenure

Bommai has credentials and pedigree. But he became the CM under strange circumstances. When shown the door, BSY flexed muscles by playing the Lingayat card. The BJP high command chose another Lingayat, Bommai, as his successor to placate the angry Lingayat community, which is the backbone of the saffron party in Karnataka.

Bommai’s rule has been anything but impressive. Since his first day in office, he has been fighting both internal and external battles to save his chair and the government.