Intel’s foundry bet may split the market in three

Tim Culpan
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

​Even if Intel manages to close the gap on TSMC and Samsung in manufacturing technology, it needs to convince the world’s most important chip clients that the company can be trusted not only with its designs but also to deliver products in volume, on time and with minimal defects

Instead of catching up to and maintaining pace with rivals year after year, there’s a possibility Intel will drop back by a few development cycles within half a decade

Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger announced his intention to open up Intel’s fabrication plants (fabs) to external clients two years ago, accompanied by a $20 billion investment into two new facilities in Arizona. Early last year it added a further $20 billion plan for a site in Ohio. “Our ambition is to be the No. 2 foundry in the world by the end of the decade,” Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services told Nikkei in November. That means overtaking either TSMC or close rival Samsung Electronics Co.

In truth, this isn’t too hard if you fiddle with the definition of a semiconductor foundry. Samsung, for example, is considered to be the second-largest because market researchers include all the sales the South Korean giant gets from making chips that it designs and uses in its own devices. There’s a logic to this calculation: if Samsung didn’t manufacture those chips, someone else would have. So by this standard, Samsung’s foundry revenue last year was $30 billion, while Intel’s total sales was $63 billion and TSMC’s $67 billion.

Being second by revenue share isn’t really the point, though. What Intel is also aiming for is to become a technology leader, which means developing advanced manufacturing processes that can compete with TSMC and Samsung. Right now it’s trailing by a few years. Once the global leader, the US company surrendered ground over the past decade as its rivals barrelled ahead on both R&D and capacity expansion.