India's trade policy weaknesses will undercut its economic rise

Mihir Sharma
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

The country's lame attempt at a trade policy signals a lack of confidence which hurts India's ability to become part of the redirected, resilient supply chains that global investors want to build

Even as our political class relentlessly touts Indian ambition and capabilities, they seem sure that we will never make things as well or as cheaply as Southeast Asia. (Source: Bloomberg)

Short of striking oil, history has presented countries with no better path to prosperity than trade. There is one very simple reason for this: scale. Countries that produce goods and services for the world not only can specialize, but also build up larger factories and sectors than they would otherwise since they are serving demand from multiple countries’ populations, not just their own.

In most nations, the need for scale is obvious. Not so in India, which remains blinded by its huge domestic market. This was underlined last week when the government released its latest trade policy — three years late. A new policy is supposed to be produced every five years, and this one was due in 2020. It was supposedly delayed so the Indian government could analyse and respond to the vast shifts in the global trading environment brought on by the pandemic.

No such rethinking is visible in the document. Instead, it is a dry recitation of the laws and processes that regulate Indian trade, one that makes no real effort to engage with the policy issues at stake. You will search in vain for the basic analysis that informs similar white papers elsewhere in the world. No attempt has been made to explain how New Delhi views global economic systems and India’s place in them.

This failure is both deliberate and revealing. It’s deliberate because India’s approach to trade — while no longer reflexively negative — remains incoherent and contradictory. And it is revealing of the fact that Indian policymakers no longer seem to believe India can become a great trading nation. While they may hope we will be as rich as China one day, they don’t think we will export as China did and does.